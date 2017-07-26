US praises progress with China on N.Korea

The US is making progress in talks with China on imposing new UN sanctions on Pyongyang over its latest missile test, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.
The US gave China a draft resolution nearly three weeks ago to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea
over the July 4 missile launch. Haley had been aiming for a vote by the 15-member Security Council within weeks, senior diplomats said.
"We're constantly in touch with China ... Things are moving but it's still too early to tell how far they'll move," Haley said on Tuesday, adding that she was pleased with China's initial response to the US proposal because it showed "seriousness."
"We know that China's been sharing and negotiating with Russia, so as long as they are doing that, we're going to continue to watch this closely to make sure it is a strong resolution," she told reporters.
China's UN Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters, "We are making progress, it requires time, but we're working very hard."
Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said any UN moves should help ensure peace, stability and denuclearization.
"All sides need to maintain pressure, and also work hard to ease the tense situation on the peninsula as soon as possible, creating a beneficial environment and atmosphere for resuming contacts and talks," Lu told a daily news briefing.
The US and Russia have waged rival campaigns at the Security Council over the type of ballistic missile fired by North Korea. Western powers have said it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), while Russia said the missile fired was only medium-range.
North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs and the Security Council has ratcheted up the measures in response to five nuclear weapon tests and two long-range missile launches.
When asked how long Washington was willing to negotiate with China at the UN before deciding to impose its own secondary sanctions, Haley said, "We're making progress ... We're going to see what the situation is."
China's Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday that Beijing objected to secondary sanctions. In June, the US blacklisted two Chinese citizens and a shipping company for helping North Korea's missile programs.
"Such actions are unacceptable. They have severely impaired China-US cooperation on the Korean nuclear issue, and give rise to more questions about the true intention of the US," he told the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington.