Russia, EU warn US after new sanctions

Moscow and the EU hit out at the US on Wednesday after an overwhelming vote by the House of Representatives to impose new sanctions on Russia left President Donald Trump
facing a tough call.
The package, which targets Russia, Iran and North Korea
, "tightens the screws on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep Americans safe," House Speaker Paul Ryan said after it passed on Tuesday by 419 votes to three.
It now heads to the Senate before Trump faces the tricky choice of whether to veto the bill, which has been opposed by the White House and considerably constrains his ability to lift the penalties.
While Moscow and Tehran raised the prospect of retaliation over any fresh punitive measures, the EU also warned it was "ready to act to protect European interests" if the legislation hit dealings with the Russian energy sector.