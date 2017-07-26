EU court backs migrant deportation decision

The EU's top court on Wednesday backed decisions by Austria and Slovenia to deport asylum seekers back to Croatia at the height of the European migrant crisis in 2015.



With its ruling, the European Court of Justice upheld the EU's controversial Dublin rule, whereby would-be refugees must file for asylum in the first bloc member-state they enter.



In 2015 more than 850,000 people - most of them fleeing conflict in war-ravaged Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan - crossed the so-called Balkan route to reach mainly Germany after it opened its doors to asylum seekers.



A group of asylum seekers filed a lawsuit arguing that the 2015 migration crisis had created exceptional circumstances, in effect suspending Dublin rules.





