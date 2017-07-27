Airstrikes kill 43 civilians in IS strongholds in Syria

Airstrikes killed at least 43 civilians in areas under the Islamic State (IS) control in northern and eastern Syria on Wednesday, activists said.



At least 14 people were killed by an airstrike in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Five children under 18 and four women were among those killed when the airstrike targeted the city of Mayadeen in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, said the Observatory for Human Rights.



The UK-based watchdog group has stopped short of identifying the warplane carrying out the airstrike, saying it's not clear whether by the US or Russia.



It added that the death toll could likely rise due to the number of critically wounded people.



Even though the Observatory couldn't determine the party behind the strike, activists and state media outlets have recently accused the US-led coalition of striking civilian targets, killing tens of people.



Meanwhile, the Observatory said that airstrikes on Wednesday killed at least 29 civilians in the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS.

