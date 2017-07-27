Morocco slams Israel's "unacceptable" policies at Jerusalem shrine

The Moroccan King Mohammed VI has strongly condemned the "unacceptable" Israeli policies in Jerusalem.



In a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, the king insisted on the need for resolute action on the part of the international community and the influential powers to compel Israel to put an end to its "provocative practices."



He warned that Israel through its policies seeks to impose a fait accompli and decide single-handedly the fate of the City of Jerusalem, an issue which should be addressed within the context of final status negotiations.



They may lead to an outpouring of anger and an overall public reaction that could compound the situation in the Palestinian territories, he added.



These provocative practices arouse the feelings of Arabs, Muslims and freedom lovers in the world, he said, warning that they could incite extremist tendencies that may lead to further tension, animosity and violence in the entire region.



"I must also warn against the risk of turning the issue into a religious conflict, and exploiting the cultural heritage to incite hatred, fuel extremism and undermine the ideals of tolerance and affection between the followers of the revealed religions," the letter insisted.



On July 14, three Arab-Israeli gunmen opened fire at two Israeli policemen and shot them dead, while police forces fired back at the gunmen and killed them. The attack took place at the yard of Al-Aqsa Mosque.



After the attack, Israel closed the mosque and later installed electronic gates and cameras at the entrances to the mosque. The action provoked protests by the Muslims who refused to enter the mosque through these gates.

