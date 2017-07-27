Foreign countries refuse to receive bodies of IS-affiliated citizens: Libya gov't

Libya's UN-backed unity government on Wednesday said that foreign countries refused to receive bodies of their IS-affiliated citizens who were killed in the war in Sirte.



"Hundreds of bodies of IS fighters are still in custody of security agencies following the fight of Sirte. Many countries refuse to receive the bodies of their citizens," the media office of the government forces said.



"There are bodies of IS fighters still trapped in Sirte that haven't been recovered due to lack of equipment to preserve bodies," the office said.



Forces allied with Libya's government of national accord managed to take over Sirte, some 450 kilometers east of Tripoli, after defeating IS militants. The fight that lasted seven months killed and injured many of the government fighters.

