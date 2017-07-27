Food poisoning in Ukraine sickens 36, including 25 foreigners

At least 36 tourists, including 25 foreigners, were sickened by food poisoning and hospitalized at a mountain resort in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankovsk region, local authorities said on Wednesday.



The holidaymakers were sent for medical treatment after eating dinner at a local tourist complex near Verkhovyna town, said the press service of Ivano-Frankovsk regional administration.



There were 14 German and 11 Polish tourists among those hospitalized and all of them are in stable condition, it said.



A total of 152 people were accommodated at the tourist complex at the time of the incident.



According to the preliminary investigation, violations of sanitary regulations and food safety norms were behind the poisoning.

