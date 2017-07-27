Ford makes 2 billion US dollars in 2nd quarter of 2017: report

Ford Motor Company reported on Wednesday a profit of 2 billion US dollars in the 2nd quarter of 2017, up 3.7 percent from a year ago.



Its Q2 total revenue was 39.9 billion, also up year over year.



Ford attributed the increases to better performances in auto markets of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.



"This quarter shows the underlying health of our company with strong products like F-Series and commercial vehicles around the world," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett.



Meanwhile, Ford Credit pre-tax profit stood at 619 million US dollars, up 55 percent from the same period last year.



Hackett, who took the helm of Ford since May, 2017, has been strengthening the company's automotive business and accelerating strategic shift.



Among the plans, Ford has announced to move the production of its new Focus to China by 2019. The automaker is also making big investments in driverless technology.

