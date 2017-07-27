Sun fails to defend 800m free title, Fu secures 50m back final berth at worlds

Chinese swimmers experienced a bitter and sweet day as Sun Yang failed to win his fourth straight gold medal in 800m freestyle, while Fu Yuanhui bounced back from her lackluster performance in 100m backstroke to make into the 50m backstroke final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday.



Three-time winner Sun was restrained to the third or fourth place after 400 meters, before he found it pretty hard to claw back in his familiar manner, and slid a place further. He finally clokced 7 minutes and 48.87 seconds to sit on fifth place.



"My leg felt quite sore during the last several laps, and I found it hard to make my turnaround move," commented Sun, who already clinched gold medals in 400m and 200m freestyle in Budapest. He is also scheduled to compete in 1500m free.



Italy's Gabriele Detti won the event with 7:40.77. The silver and bronze medal went to Wojciech Wojdak of Poland and Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy respectively.



After failing to qualify for the final of women's 100m backstroke, where she took away a bronze medal in Rio Olympic Games last year, Fu regrouped herself quickly in the 50m event.



She sat atop in morning's heats, and hours later, went on to finish second in semifinals with 27.19 seconds. Her teammate Wang Xueer also made into the final with her eighth position at 27.60.



"The loss in 100m back seemed a mountain on my shoulder, and it was quite difficult for me to forget that. Actually I didn't perform well in the 50m event. Hoping that I can do better in tomorrow's final," said Fu.



The United States broke the world record of mixed 4x100m medley relay with 3 minutes and 38.56 seconds en route to their gold. Australia ranked second at 3:41.21. China and Canada shared the bronze at 3:41.25.



Italian Federica Pellegrini claimed the title of women's 200m freestyle for the first time after 2011, overshadowing Katie Ledecky of the United States and Emma Mckeon of Australia who stood parallel on the second position.



Although failing to break the world record for the third straight time, Britain's Adam Peaty still moved comfortably to his triumph at 25.99 seconds. He has already renewed the event's world record twice in heats and semifinals respectively this time.



The men's 200m butterfly title went to Chad Le Clos of South Africa, who withstood the tremendous support from home crowds for Laszlo Cseh to finish the contest with 1 minute and 53.33 seconds.



Also on Wednesday, China's Zhou Yilin and Zhang Yufei sealed a spot in women's 200m butterfly final, as Wang Shun and Qin Haiyang did in men's 200m individual medley.

