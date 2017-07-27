Big year for China's military as PLA to celebrate 90th birthday

File photo taken on Sept. 3, 2015 shows the phalanx honoring heroes of "Assault Heroic Company" attending a military parade in Beijing, capital of China. It has been a big year for China's military as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is to celebrate its 90th birthday. As Aug. 1, the birthday of the PLA, approaches, the country's army has shown how much its military capacity has grown and how committed it is to maintaining world peace. The PLA has come a long way since its birth during the armed uprising in the city of Nanchang on August 1, 1927, when it had only 20,000 soldiers. Ninety years later, the country boasts 2 million servicemen, according to a national defense white paper titled "China's Military Strategy," published in 2015. Besides the growth in numbers, the PLA has armed its soldiers with world-class equipment. As of June 2017, the Chinese military had participated in 24 UN peacekeeping missions, sending 31,000 personnel, 13 of whom lost their lives in duty. Since 2008, the Navy has dispatched 26 escort task force groups, including more than 70 ships for escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia. More than 6,300 Chinese and foreign ships have been protected during these missions. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Undated file photo shows China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, sailing on the sea.

File photo taken in July, 2016 shows Chinese H-6K bomber patrolling islands and reefs including Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.

File photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows a J-15 carrier-based aircraft taking off from the deck of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning.

File photo taken on Nov. 1, 2016 shows China's domestic-built J-20 stealth fighter flying at the 11th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

File photo taken on Sept. 3, 2015 shows DF-26 missiles attending a military parade in Beijing, capital of China.