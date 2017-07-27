Military equipment exhibition center in China's Jiangxi to be opened

Photo taken on July 26, 2017 shows the exterior of a military equipment exhibition center in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The military equipment exhibition center, covering an area of about 300 mu (20 hectares), will be soon opened to the public. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Photo taken on July 26, 2017 shows a military aircraft displayed at an exhibition center in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The military equipment exhibition center, covering an area of about 300 mu (20 hectares), will be soon opened to the public. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Workers do construction work at a military equipment exhibition center in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, on July 26, 2017. The military equipment exhibition center, covering an area of about 300 mu (20 hectares), will be soon opened to public. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)