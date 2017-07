Pigeons in Cairo, Egypt

Pigeons fly across the sky in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A pigeon flies across the sky in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Pigeons are seen in a pigeon loft in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A pigeon fancier takes cares of his pigeons in a pigeon loft in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A pigeon fancier breeds a baby pigeon in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Pigeons fly back to a pigeon loft in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A pigeon loft is seen on the top of a building in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A pigeon fancier waves to his pigeons with a flag to guide them back to the pigeon loft in Cairo, Egypt on July 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)