Shadow play lesson enriches left-behind children's summer vacation

Left-behind children watch shadow play at the theater of Jiudian Primary School, Feixiang District, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 26, 2017. Shadow play is China's intangible cultural heritage. The Jiudian Primary School started a shadow play lesson for free, which enriches the summer vacation life of kids.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

