Hukou Waterfalls in N China enter summer flood period

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/27 10:03:17

Tourists watch the Hukou Waterfalls on the Yellow River in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, July 26, 2017. The Hukou Waterfalls enter a summer flood period due to heavy rainfall in the upstream regions. (Xinhua/Lyu Guiming)


 

