Get close to nature: Forest Park in E China

Photo taken on July 25, 2017 shows the scenery of Jiangsu Yellow Sea National Forest Park in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangsu Yellow Sea National Forest Park is the largest plain forest in coastal area in China with an area of 4,533 hectares. There are over 628 species, 342 birds and 30 mammals. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

