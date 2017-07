People work at a reconstruction site of Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, July 26, 2017. Reconstruction process is undergoing in Swayambhunath as it was badly damaged in the earthquake in 2015. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

