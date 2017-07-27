Caracas, Moscow may reach deal on Venezuela $1bln debt in September

Moscow and Caracas may reach agreement on Venezuela's $1billion debt, but it is unclear yet whether there will be restructuring or some other deal, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik.



The ambassador also said that Russia and Venezuela had already discussed in detail all bilateral financial issues this year, adding that there had been two technical-level group meetings in Russia.



"I am not saying that the restructuring will take place. I am saying that an agreement will be reached so that the work on financial issues could continue. That is, the financial authorities will announce the final result, [will say] what it will be, restructuring or some other form of agreement," the ambassador said.



Tortosa said that the agreement could be reached by the beginning of the integovernmental commission session, which according to him, may take place in September or October. The relevant agreement would be signed by ministers of economy and finance.

