Third parties must not interfere in EU-Russia energy cooperation: Wintershall

Acorrding to the CEO of Germany's Wintershall, third parties should not impose their political decisions on energy cooperation between the European Union and Russia.



Third parties should not impose their political decisions on energy cooperation between the European Union and Russia as it could harm European energy security, Mario Mehren, the CEO of Germany's largest oil and gas producer Wintershall, told Sputnik on Wednesday.



"The parameters of cooperation between the European countries and Russia in the field of energy supplies should be determined by these countries themselves, and should not be subject to political decisions by third parties," Mehren said, adding that Germany and the European Commission unanimously oppose the new extraterritorial US sanctions.



According to Mehren, sanctions should not be used as an element of promoting one's own economic interests, including the sales of US-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG).



"The supply of energy from Russia is an integral part of the European energy architecture, so any attempt to prevent supplies should be viewed as a threat to energy security of the entire [European] continent," Mehren stressed.



