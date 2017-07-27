Samsung gets triple crown in record Q2 earnings on brisk chip sales

Samsung Electronics won a so-called "triple crown" in its second-quarter earnings results as its revenue, operating profit and net income broke the previous record highs thanks to brisk semiconductor sales.



Operating profit was 14.07 trillion won (12.64 billion US dollars) in the April-June quarter, up 72.72 percent from a year earlier, Samsung said in a statement Thursday.



It topped the company's previous record high of 10.16 trillion won tallied in the third quarter of 2013.



Revenue increased 19.76 percent from a year earlier to 61 trillion won in the second quarter, and net income soared 89.04 percent to 11.05 trillion won.



Both revenue and net income were the largest Samsung ever recorded in its decades-long history.



Samsung's semiconductor business logged 8.03 trillion won in operating profit on revenue of 17.58 trillion won in the June quarter. The unit's operating profit accounted for more than half of the total, helping Samsung record its highest-ever profit in the quarter.



Strong demand continued for high-density server DRAM, manufactured by Samsung, despite weak seasonal demand for chips used for mobile phones. Limited supply allowed for favorable supply-demand conditions and higher prices.



Sales were expanded in value-added NAND products such as mobile products over 64GB, datacenter NVMe SSD and enterprise SSD.



Samsung expected strong industry demand in the second half for NAND chips, caused by the scheduled launches of flagship smartphones and the expansion of datacenters in addition to restricted supply conditions.



The DRAM chip outlook was expected to remain solid thanks to demand for high-density products over 64GB and the expanded new server platforms as well as continued demand for datacenter servers.



The display panel segment registered 1.71 trillion won in operating profit on revenue of 7.71 trillion won, driven by increased sales of premium OLED flexible panels for smartphones and high-end, large-size LCD panels.



Samsung forecast the increased sales of flexible OLED displays in the second half, which would be offset by initial costs for the new OLED production line that weighs on profit. Demand was forecast to continue for large-size, high-resolution UHD TV panels.



The IT & Mobile Communications (IM) division, which makes smartphones, logged an operating profit of 4.06 trillion won on revenue of 30.01 trillion won in the second quarter.



Sales were robust for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8-plus smartphones, which have outsold the previous Galaxy S7 series in almost all regions.



Despite the strong performance of premium products, sales of mid- to low-end smartphones declined in the quarter, leading Samsung's total smartphone shipment to remain at a similar level on a quarterly basis.



Samsung expected the third-quarter profit to decline as the launch of the new Galaxy Note device increases costs for marketing.



The consumer electronics division posted 320 billion won in operating profit on revenue of 10.92 trillion won.



Global demand for TVs slumped and panel prices went up, resulting in Samsung's profit fall in the TV business. The home appliances business posted a profit growth on solid demand for air conditioners and economic recovery in emerging markets.



Samsung said it spent 12.7 trillion won on capital expenditure for the second quarter, including 7.5 trillion won for the semiconductor business and 4.5 trillion won for the display segment.



To respond to a paradigm shift in the industry, the company said it would develop new growth engines by making strategic investment and securing technologies through mergers and acquisitions.

