Suspect in office stabbing taken into custody: Wuhan police

Wuhan police said they have taken into custody a suspect who had killed three people in anger over some undisclosed issues at work on Thursday morning.



The suspect, Wang Xiang, 40, an employee at a local logistic company in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, stabbed three people with a kitchen knife in his office building before he left the place. Wang then drove a car and hit four other people on the road, said a notice posted on the Sina Weibo account of the Wuhan police.



Wang's violent behavior was related to some conflicts at work.



After being informed of Wang's whereabouts, the police immediately arrived at the location and subdued the suspect by shooting and injuring him, said the notice.



Three people died as rescue measures failed and others are being treated at hospital, said the police.



The police notice also urges web users not to spread the graphic video footage or pictures online and refrain from spreading rumors.



The case is still under investigation.





Global Times

