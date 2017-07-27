Happy birthday:



Seeing people for who they truly are rather than as what you want them to be is the only way to keep a relationship healthy. Financial matters will require a large portion of your time and energy today. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 12, 18.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your unique way of looking at the world will confound those around you. Just when someone thinks they have you figured out, you take off in another direction and come up with a solution no one had considered before. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have an opportunity to contribute in some small way to your local community today. Showing your generous nature will spark the interest of someone you respect. A prosperous enterprise or partnership is likely to be suggested. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although it is in your nature to put others first, that does not mean you should neglect your own needs. Enjoy the day today by making yourself your No.1 priority. If you don't take care of yourself, who will? ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Dedicate your time today to organizing your life. Make sure all your legal, medical and financial documents are up to date. The alignment of the stars indicates that travel is in your future. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your mental faculties will be extremely heightened today. As a result, all your ideas will be on target and you should be able to get others to see things your way. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will be presented with an opportunity to earn some extra cash outside of work. If you take this chance, you will not only earn some money, but also experience that will prove useful at work. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The right partner will make all the difference. You should find someone who can really understand where you're coming from if you want to get anything accomplished today. Your terrific energy will stick with you throughout the day. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You may be feeling quick to anger today, but will be just as quick to forgive. Do not bother trying to bottle up your emotions, that will only end up leading to them bursting out at the most inappropriate time. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The confusing events of the day will constantly keep you off balance. Your best bet of navigating the twists and turns you encounter will be to stay as flexible as possible. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will go far if you are willing to listen and learn. Try to look at things with an open mind. Take care not to make promises you can't keep, or else these promises will end up coming back and biting you on the read end. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Daydreaming will result in an unfortunate mishap today so make sure you stay sharp. Draw up travel plans that will help you out professionally and give you incentive to work harder. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Try to see both sides of an argument. Looking at things from the other side will help broaden your horizons and open up new opportunities. ✭✭✭✭