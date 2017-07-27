Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/27 13:53:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Target for the Clean Air Act

  5 Nest for a squirrel

  9 Fruit tree with three-petaled flowers

 14 Fancy car, briefly

 15 Caucus state

 16 It's used to make tequila

 17 Mountain range that divides two continents

 18 Type of diving duck

 19 Dovetailing piece

 20 When Obama was too tired to jog, Athletic Ann ...

 23 Installation for new luxury hotel

 24 Cease to exist

 25 Bodybuilder's sixpack

 28 Exceedingly dry, as land

 31 Warnings from an angry dog

 36 Any large reference book

 38 Tardy

 40 Traction aid on the gridiron

 41 When laundry detergent was washed out to sea, Athletic Ann ...

 44 Chilling and creepy

 45 Like a blue-ribbon rating

 46 Get a good look at

 47 Band that circles a sleeve

 49 Without

 51 Flanders of cartoons

 52 Mauna ___

 54 Obedience school hand out?

 56 When Athletic Ann felt like a kleptomaniac, she ...

 65 Part of "the works" on burgers

 66 Stylish, right now

 67 Brainstorm

 68 Musician's prop

 69 Sty sound

 70 Strike with an open hand

 71 Schleps

 72 Preschoolers

 73 Utilize a keyboard

DOWN

  1 Speak like a drunk

  2 Sorvino of films

  3 Country whose flag features two swords

  4 Hits the links

  5 Former British P.M. Benjamin

  6 Runaway victory

  7 Porcelain piece in a painting

  8 Deviated erratically, as a ship

  9 It's been called a virtue

 10 Matured, as wine

 11 Square of glass

 12 Shakespeare's river

 13 Took a turn

 21 Covert ___ (spy shenanigans)

 22 Nickname for a sibling, sometimes

 25 Making waves, really

 26 Place with lots of shade

 27 Insincere flattery

 29 ___-tat-tat (drum lesson sounds)

 30 Moral beliefs of an era

 32 Certain voice range

 33 Have the throne

 34 Spoon's bigger relative

 35 Knight mare?

 37 Disney film, "___ and the Detectives"

 39 Old-style lab gas burner

 42 Getaway times for many

 43 Nags persistently

48 Danson of sitcoms

 50 Responded to "Down in front!"

 53 Fancy-schmancy broad tie

 55 Tricky card game?

 56 Not found

 57 "... ___ my parlor, said the spider to the fly"

 58 Italian auto make

 59 Color shade

 60 Buckeye state

 61 Money maker

 62 One way to "sit by"

 63 Time of minimal lunar pull, at the beach

 64 Stare open-mouthed

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus