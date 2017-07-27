puzzle





ACROSS



1 Target for the Clean Air Act



5 Nest for a squirrel



9 Fruit tree with three-petaled flowers



14 Fancy car, briefly



15 Caucus state



16 It's used to make tequila



17 Mountain range that divides two continents



18 Type of diving duck



19 Dovetailing piece



20 When Obama was too tired to jog, Athletic Ann ...



23 Installation for new luxury hotel



24 Cease to exist



25 Bodybuilder's sixpack



28 Exceedingly dry, as land



31 Warnings from an angry dog



36 Any large reference book



38 Tardy



40 Traction aid on the gridiron



41 When laundry detergent was washed out to sea, Athletic Ann ...



44 Chilling and creepy



45 Like a blue-ribbon rating



46 Get a good look at



47 Band that circles a sleeve



49 Without



51 Flanders of cartoons



52 Mauna ___



54 Obedience school hand out?



56 When Athletic Ann felt like a kleptomaniac, she ...



65 Part of "the works" on burgers



66 Stylish, right now



67 Brainstorm



68 Musician's prop



69 Sty sound



70 Strike with an open hand



71 Schleps



72 Preschoolers



73 Utilize a keyboard

DOWN



1 Speak like a drunk



2 Sorvino of films



3 Country whose flag features two swords



4 Hits the links



5 Former British P.M. Benjamin



6 Runaway victory



7 Porcelain piece in a painting



8 Deviated erratically, as a ship



9 It's been called a virtue



10 Matured, as wine



11 Square of glass



12 Shakespeare's river



13 Took a turn



21 Covert ___ (spy shenanigans)



22 Nickname for a sibling, sometimes



25 Making waves, really



26 Place with lots of shade



27 Insincere flattery



29 ___-tat-tat (drum lesson sounds)



30 Moral beliefs of an era



32 Certain voice range



33 Have the throne



34 Spoon's bigger relative



35 Knight mare?



37 Disney film, "___ and the Detectives"



39 Old-style lab gas burner



42 Getaway times for many



43 Nags persistently



48 Danson of sitcoms



50 Responded to "Down in front!"



53 Fancy-schmancy broad tie



55 Tricky card game?



56 Not found



57 "... ___ my parlor, said the spider to the fly"



58 Italian auto make



59 Color shade



60 Buckeye state



61 Money maker



62 One way to "sit by"



63 Time of minimal lunar pull, at the beach



64 Stare open-mouthed





solution





