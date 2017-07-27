puzzle
ACROSS
1 Target for the Clean Air Act
5 Nest for a squirrel
9 Fruit tree with three-petaled flowers
14 Fancy car, briefly
15 Caucus state
16 It's used to make tequila
17 Mountain range that divides two continents
18 Type of diving duck
19 Dovetailing piece
20 When Obama was too tired to jog, Athletic Ann ...
23 Installation for new luxury hotel
24 Cease to exist
25 Bodybuilder's sixpack
28 Exceedingly dry, as land
31 Warnings from an angry dog
36 Any large reference book
38 Tardy
40 Traction aid on the gridiron
41 When laundry detergent was washed out to sea, Athletic Ann ...
44 Chilling and creepy
45 Like a blue-ribbon rating
46 Get a good look at
47 Band that circles a sleeve
49 Without
51 Flanders of cartoons
52 Mauna ___
54 Obedience school hand out?
56 When Athletic Ann felt like a kleptomaniac, she ...
65 Part of "the works" on burgers
66 Stylish, right now
67 Brainstorm
68 Musician's prop
69 Sty sound
70 Strike with an open hand
71 Schleps
72 Preschoolers
73 Utilize a keyboard
DOWN
1 Speak like a drunk
2 Sorvino of films
3 Country whose flag features two swords
4 Hits the links
5 Former British P.M. Benjamin
6 Runaway victory
7 Porcelain piece in a painting
8 Deviated erratically, as a ship
9 It's been called a virtue
10 Matured, as wine
11 Square of glass
12 Shakespeare's river
13 Took a turn
21 Covert ___ (spy shenanigans)
22 Nickname for a sibling, sometimes
25 Making waves, really
26 Place with lots of shade
27 Insincere flattery
29 ___-tat-tat (drum lesson sounds)
30 Moral beliefs of an era
32 Certain voice range
33 Have the throne
34 Spoon's bigger relative
35 Knight mare?
37 Disney film, "___ and the Detectives"
39 Old-style lab gas burner
42 Getaway times for many
43 Nags persistently
48 Danson of sitcoms
50 Responded to "Down in front!"
53 Fancy-schmancy broad tie
55 Tricky card game?
56 Not found
57 "... ___ my parlor, said the spider to the fly"
58 Italian auto make
59 Color shade
60 Buckeye state
61 Money maker
62 One way to "sit by"
63 Time of minimal lunar pull, at the beach
64 Stare open-mouthed
solution