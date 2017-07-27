Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"A warning board was right beside the car, but the driver still opened the window. Don't they know that tigers can hurt humans?"So said a man surnamed Wang who visited Badaling Wild Animal Park where tourists can drive their cars into the zoo and travel through animal enclosures. On July 22, in Northeast Tiger enclosure, Wang saw that the sunroof of a white car was open and a child who was around 7 years old kept coming out of the window during the tour. There were tigers close to where the vehicle was driving. Even though there were some patrol cars around the zoo, no one stopped the child and warned them. In 2016, at the same place, two female visitors got out of the car illegally and one of them was killed by the tigers. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)