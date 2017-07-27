Big wedding woes

She may be a lawyer, a doctor or a law-enforcement officer. She appears to be tough, strong and a practical person, but everybody has a soft center and some end up showing it while planning their wedding.



It all starts innocently. She wants her wedding to reflect her personality. It will be an intimate gathering with minimum resources. But then the guest list reaches the three-digit mark, her small menu now has 10 appetizers, and the quaint venue she first booked is now too small. The simple wedding dress that she picked has been replaced by an $8,000 wedding gown. She's not into jewelry, but one day she ends up at Tiffany's and can't tear her eyes away from a diamond necklace that will go perfectly with her wedding gown. But there is nothing to regret, she is being swept away by her "girly" emotions that she has kept at bay by thinking rationally, and her wedding is a once in a life time occasion to give into those hidden feelings.



She dives in head first. Flowers, makeup, cameras, lights, food, dresses, jewelry, there are a thousand things to arrange and she will not stop until everything is perfect and just the way she wants it.



But perfection doesn't exist, and no wedding goes on without an incident. It starts with a zit on her nose and escalates to a missing bridal car and soon the dominoes start toppling down. The result is a panicking, order-barking party planner, which should have been a calm, dreamy-eyed, blushing bride.



How do I know? I went through the same thing at my wedding. My mother had to hold me back from jogging down the aisle, and the cameraman had to literally plead with me to at least try and act like a bride.



I am not the only one. My friends, cousins and others who have opted for a big wedding remember it as a big haze or a blurry evening. One of my friends was so exhausted from all the wedding preparation that after the wedding when she finally got a chance to sleep properly, she didn't even remember getting married.



One thing that couples forget while opting for a big wedding is that it's not them but the guests who enjoy the months of hard work and years of saving, and all the couple is left with is a hazy memory and some photographs to remember it by. However, for some, it is all worth it.



