Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

decipher



破译



(pòyì)

A: I saw that a domestic museum put out an announcement saying they were looking for talented individuals to decipher ancient Chinese characters.



我看国内有一家博物馆出了公告, 征集解读中国古文字的人才。



(wǒ kàn ɡuónèi yǒu yījiā bówùɡuǎn chū le ɡōnɡɡào, zhēnɡjí jiědú zhōnɡɡuó ɡǔwénzì de réncái.)



B: I saw that too. I heard that for every character they can decipher, they can be awarded as much as 100,000 RMB.



我也看到了, 据说破译一个单字, 可奖励最高十万元人民币。



(wǒ yě kàndào le, jùshuō pòyì yīɡè dānzì, kě jiǎnɡlì zuìɡāo shíwànyuán rénmínbì.)

A: Some people wonder if the museum is just trying to build hype.



有人怀疑是不是馆方在炒作。



(yǒurén huáiyí shìbùshì ɡuǎnfānɡ zài chǎozuò.)



B: Well no matter if they have another goal or not, I believe this is going to get more people into ancient character research.



不管他们是否有其他目的, 相信这都能鼓励更多人才加入古文字研究。



(bùɡuǎn tāmen shìfǒu yǒu qítā mùdì, xiānɡxìn zhè dōunénɡ ɡǔlì ɡènɡduō réncái jiārù ɡǔwénzì yánjiū.)