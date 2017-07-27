Panda cub born in southwestern breeding base

Giant panda Junzhu holds its tiny cub in her paws at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 23, 2017. It took eight hours and 24 minutes for the mother panda to give birth to its baby daughter, which is healthy and weighs 163.8 grams. (Photo: China News Service/Song Lijun)

A keeper looks after a panda cub at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, July 23, 2017. It took eight hours and 24 minutes for the mother panda to give birth to its baby daughter, which is healthy and weighs 163.8 grams. (Photo: China News Service/Song Lijun)

