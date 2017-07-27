China to raise speed limit for new bullet train from 300km/hr to 350km/hr: reports

China is ready to raise a speed limit on its newest high-speed rail between Beijing and Shanghai as tests on the Fuxing have been completed and showed positive results, according to media reports on Thursday.



The Fuxing bullet train - China's next generation high-speed train with higher technological standards - will start running at 350 kilometers per hour compared to the current speed of 300 kilometers per hour, people.cn reported.



The 50 kilometer speed increase, which is due to commence as early as mid-September, will cut travel time between Beijing and Shanghai by half an hour from five hours to four and a half hours.



The latest rounds of tests were conducted by the train's developer, China Railway Corp, at 350 kilometers per hour on Thursday. Afterward, experts concluded that safety requirements had been met and that it was ready to operate at such a speed, the people.cn report said.



The Fuxing is the first high-speed train developed entirely domestically and made its debut between Beijing and Shanghai on June 27. Though the train is designed to operate as fast as 400 kilometers per hour, it has been running at a speed limit of 300 kilometers per hour. The limit was put in place after a fatal accident in 2011, which killed 40 people and injured another 200.



Thursday's speed hike news represents a significant development in China's rail technologies.



The development is also a reflection of China's commitments to increase exports of high-speed trains to countries around the world amid hot competition.



The arrival of Fuxing - which means rejuvenation in Chinese - and its speed hike satisfy rising demands for high-speed trains both at home and abroad, the people.cn report said. The high-speed track between Beijing and Shanghai, which was built six years ago with the highest of standards, has carried over 600 million passengers since it started operation, the report added.