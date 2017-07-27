China sees spike in green card applications since 2015

Beijing has processed more than 1,200 applications for permanent residency in China, also known as a Chinese green card for foreigners, since 2015, nearly matching the number processed in the past 10 years, said Cheng Hong, the vice mayor of Beijing.

Cheng made the remarks during a press event at the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

The processing time for the Chinese green card application has been reduced to less than 50 days from the previous six months, Cheng said at the conference.

Global Times



