The oldest zoo in Australia: Melbourne Zoo

Melbourne Zoo, located 3 kilometers north of the center of Melbourne, is one of the six most famous zoos in the world. It was built in 1857 and opened to the public in 1895. It is not only the oldest zoo in Australia, but also the third oldest in the world. Currently, it is home to 350 species of animals. Aside from Australian locals like koala and kangaroo, there are also rare fowls and other animals from all over the world in addition to the more than 20,000 kinds of plants that thrive here.

