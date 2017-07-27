Actress Angelina Jolie admits to ‘hardest time’ after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie Photo: IC

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing to having "the hardest time" and claiming to have spent months as a homemaker, doing dishes and cleaning up dog poop.Jolie, 42, filed for divorce last September, citing irreconcilable differences. She accused her Oscar-winning ex of hitting their teenage son on a flight from France to Los Angeles, sparking tabloid gossip and an FBI probe.The 53-year-old was cleared by the FBI and social workers and wants joint legal and physical custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, while Jolie is demanding sole guardianship of the children.Jolie told Vanity Fair that "things got bad" in the summer of 2016."It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air," she told the magazine, shortly after moving into a $25 million, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home with her children in Los Angeles neighborhood Los Feliz.She sought to portray herself as focused on homemaking in the aftermath of the split despite a legendarily itinerant life which has seen her buy homes and travel with her children all over the world."I'm just wanting to make the proper breakfast and keep the house. That's my passion. At the request of my kids, I'm taking cooking classes," she said."I've been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I'm getting better at all three," she told the magazine.