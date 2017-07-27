2nd C919 made ready for tests

A second C919 aircraft made for flying tests is seen taking shape at a Commercial Aircraft Corp of China plant in Shanghai yesterday. The plane is set to undertake onboard tests soon and is expected to make its first flight in the fourth quarter of the year, the corporation said. The first C919, China's first home-developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, made its maiden flight at the city’s Pudong International Airport on May 5. It was used to test flying conditions, onboard equipment and landing gear while the second will be tested on engine and fuel systems, the developer of the single-aisle, 150-seat jetliner said earlier. Six C919 jets will be assembled for flying tests before it begins commercial operation, which is scheduled to take place around 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

A second C919 aircraft made for flying tests is seen taking shape at a Commercial Aircraft Corp of China plant in Shanghai yesterday. The plane is set to undertake onboard tests soon and is expected to make its first flight in the fourth quarter of the year, the corporation said. The first C919, China's first home-developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, made its maiden flight at the city’s Pudong International Airport on May 5. It was used to test flying conditions, onboard equipment and landing gear while the second will be tested on engine and fuel systems, the developer of the single-aisle, 150-seat jetliner said earlier. Six C919 jets will be assembled for flying tests before it begins commercial operation, which is scheduled to take place around 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

A second C919 aircraft made for flying tests is seen taking shape at a Commercial Aircraft Corp of China plant in Shanghai yesterday. The plane is set to undertake onboard tests soon and is expected to make its first flight in the fourth quarter of the year, the corporation said. The first C919, China's first home-developed narrow-body passenger aircraft, made its maiden flight at the city’s Pudong International Airport on May 5. It was used to test flying conditions, onboard equipment and landing gear while the second will be tested on engine and fuel systems, the developer of the single-aisle, 150-seat jetliner said earlier. Six C919 jets will be assembled for flying tests before it begins commercial operation, which is scheduled to take place around 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)