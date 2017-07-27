Hydropower station in SW China opens sluice for flood control

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/27 15:31:32

Longtan hydropower station opens its sluice to release water for the need of flood control in southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Xuanli)


 

Posted in: CHINA
