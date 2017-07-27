Japan's main opposition party leader Renho announces resignation

The Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) leader Renho announced her decision to step down as the leader of the largest opposition party Thursday.



Renho, 49, said she had been contemplating what actions could be taken for the public to regain trust in the main opposition party again.



"After thinking about what we can do to make the public think of us as a Democratic Party they can trust ... (I realized) I have to reflect," Renho told a news conference.



The DPJ's dismal results in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election earlier this month led to its secretary general Yoshihiko Noda announcing his resignation on Tuesday to take account for the party's poor showing.



The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also took a historic clobbering from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's newly-formed Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First party), who won the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and possibly setting a new direction for national politics.



Despite a drastic fall in public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet, the Democratic Party has failed to capitalize.



"We need to do something to strengthen our power," Renho was quoted as telling a gathering of DPJ lawmakers Tuesday.



"I ask for your cooperation so we can turn our party into an organization capable of winning," she said.



The resignations of Noda and Renho are aimed at shaking up the main opposition party's leadership lineup and breathe new life into a party that has never really threatened the ruling LDP in terms of leadership.



Renho, 49, became the party's first female leader when she won a leadership election in September last year.

