Afghan forces recapture district in western Ghor province

Afghan forces regained the control of Taiwara district from Taliban in the western Ghor province on Thursday, the defense ministry said.



"Afghan commandos backed by air force recaptured Taiwara district Thursday morning and the militants who overran the district four days ago have run away," the ministry said without providing information about casualties on both sides.



The cleanup operation would continue in the district until the area is completely cleared of the insurgents, it stressed.



Taliban militants are yet to make comment on situation in Taiwara district.

