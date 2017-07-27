Death toll in India's Gujarat rains, flood rises to 94

The death toll in ongoing monsoons in India's western state of Gujarat has rose to 94, local officials said on Thursday.



As the flood water started to recede, at least 16 bodies were found from river Banas near Runi Kharia village in flood-hit Banaskantha district.



"Death toll in the rain-related incidents during the current monsoon in the state has gone up to 94," local minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told a press briefing in Gandhingar, the capital of Gujarat.



According to Chudasama, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas were going on in full swing.



"Eighteen teams of National Disaster Response Force, 11 companies of State Disaster Response Force and three columns of Indian army are constantly engaged in rescue and relief works, apart from 10 Air force helicopters," he said.



The minister said over 53,000 people were shifted to the safer places, out of which 8,518 people have returned home following improvement in flood situation.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas of Gujarat on Tuesday and announced a flood relief assistance for his home state.



Apart from Gujarat, some districts of adjacent Rajasthan experienced heavy rains.



Monsoon flooding also hit India's northeastern Assam, affecting nearly 1.9 million people and killing at least 70.

