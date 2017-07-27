AfCham to host Shanghai event on air and sea trade routes in the continent

The history of international trade between Africa and China is long-standing and rising in recent years. Importing from China is one of the top choices for African businesses seeking cost-effective goods.



With the fast growth of GDP in some regions and relatively low intra-trade taking place within Africa, demand for cargo services across most industry sectors is set to increase over the next 10 years.



African economies are undoubtedly growing, and the range of cargo required is vast, with China being Africa's largest trade partner.



For those seeking highly flexible logistics services from China to Africa, join the Africa Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai to discuss opportunities with trading companies, airplane companies and many other partners' hiring opportunities.



The African Chamber of Commerce in China (AfCham) is a registered not-for-profit and a non-partisan business organization with an objective to strengthen Africa-China commercial ties and provide high-quality business information and resources to its members.



AfCham is dedicated to enhancing bilateral relations, with focus on trade and investment as a two-way process between Africa and China. AfCham is promoting Africa as one of the most vibrant and dynamic markets in the world, thus meriting a priority focus by international companies and businessmen.



With its combined knowledge, expertise and top-level connections within Africa, the chamber serves both African and China businesses in effecting high-level introductions to African governments and businesses.



Additionally, AfCham has organized several seminars, dialogues and sessions with African political and corporate leaders as well as presentations, briefings, trade symposiums, delegation visits and government-sponsored programs, thus contributing to and enhancing bilateral relations between Africa and China.



AfCham works closely with African government agencies such as the Nigerian Trade Commission, the Brand South Africa, Zimbabwe Investment Authority, The Zambian Development Agency and the various regional chambers of commerce.





Logistics in Africa's Trade Routes--Air and Sea event:



Date: August 25, 3:30 to 6 pm



Tickets: 150 yuan to 200 yuan; free for AfCham members



To register: https://yoopay.cn/event/Afcham-Logistics-in-Africa-trade-routes



Source: AfCham





Poster for the event







Participants mingle at AfCham events.

Motorists drive on the highway from Pretoria to Johannesburg, South Africa. Photos: CFP and courtesy of AfCham