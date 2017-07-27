International Professional Women’s Society Mentor Walks 2017

IPWS, M on the Bund and the Shanghai chapters of AmCham, AustCham and BritCham have banded together again in 2017 to introduce a monthly Mentor Walks program to communities in Shanghai.
Mentor Walks brings together established and emerging women leaders in for a morning walk to discuss professional and personal successes, challenges and aspirations. Mentees have the incredible opportunity to seek advice from seasoned professionals who provide an open ear, honest feedback and meaningful guidance.
Mentor Walks is a quick and informal mentor session that gives the opportunity for professional women to connect with experienced leaders in Shanghai. It involves inspiring, listening, sharing and much more.
Next Mentor Walk details:
Date: August 11
Time: 7:45 to 9 am
Location: Jing'an Park (meeting point is at the park entrance on Nanjing Road West, opposite Jing'an Temple)
Cost: Free
RSVP: Registration will be open through the ClearCut platform, so stay tuned for the link & QR Code (Note that mentee registration will close when full).
If you would like to serve as a mentor at a future Mentor Walk, or for more information, please visit http://ipwsconnect.com/events/category/mentor-walks/
.
Mentor Walks is organized in partnership with M on the Bund and the Shanghai chapters of AmCham, AustCham and BritCham. 2017 Shanghai Mentor Walks schedule:
July 14
August 11
September 8
October 13
November 10
Source: IPWS
Participants of a previous Mentor Walk
Photo: Courtesy of IPWS