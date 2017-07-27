Foreign Students’ Chinese Dreams

Several international students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program recently shared with the Global Times their experiences after one month of intensive language learning and cultural exploring activities in the city.

International students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program Photos: Feng Yu/GT

International students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program share their experiences after one month of intensive language learning and cultural exploring activities in China.





International students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program share their experiences after one month of intensive language learning and cultural exploring activities in China.