Foreign Students’ Chinese Dreams

Several international students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program recently shared with the Global Times their experiences after one month of intensive language learning and cultural exploring activities in the city.
International students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program Photos: Feng Yu/GT
International students participating in the Shanghai Summer School program share their experiences after one month of intensive language learning and cultural exploring activities in China.
Anli, Morocco
My dream is to learn Chinese. There are two reasons. One is that I want to practice the two most difficult languages. Arabic, my mother tongue, is the most difficult language in the world and Chinese is the second-most difficult language. The other reason is that I am writing a book that deals with the comparison between the Chinese and Moroccan culture. I think they are similar.
Alsu, Russia
I want to study Chinese in China and become a Russian-Chinese translator.
Marina, Russia
I want to improve my Chinese and travel to traditional Chinese villages. I want to understand the culture and its people, which is really interesting to me.
Natalia, Poland
I have been learning Chinese for five years. I hope to strengthen relations between the two countries with my Chinese skills.
Nut, Thailand
China and Thailand have had a good relationship for a long time. I received the "Belt and Road
" scholarship to study in Shanghai. I think this initiative is good for my country. It can change my country in the aspect of education, transportation and economy. As a math teacher in Thailand, I want to teach students math in Chinese and encourage a number of students to study in China.
Abygail, Ecuador
My dad is Chinese and my mom is Ecuadoran. I want to learn Chinese and study at a university in Shanghai or Beijing. I also would like to promote exchange between China and my country, and tell my friends about China.
Nazlican, Turkey
It's my first time in China and studying Chinese. I think it's a different culture, a different country and different people and different food. I think China is the central cultural place for Asian cultures and I am really happy to learn Chinese in the center of Asia. My Chinese dream is to connect Chinese people to Turkish people and I hope I can be a bridge for that. I'd like to bring Chinese culture back to Turkey. I have an idea about taijiquan. I think it will be really interesting to teach Turkish how to do it.
Adam, Morocco
I was in China in 2015 for an exchange program at Hohai University. After coming back to my country I enrolled in a Confucius Institute, where I studied Chinese. Now I am doing a summer school program at Shanghai International Studies University. Once I returned to China I felt like I was in my second home. I really like China and I would like to stay longer here. I am applying for a doctoral program at Wuhan University to work on Chinese-African relations. I think the "Belt and Road" initiative is so fascinating. I believe many countries should follow China.
Pooh, Vietnam
I majored in Chinese. I have been learning for one and a half years because I want to start my own business in the future. I think Chinese people are really innovative in entrepreneurship and I want to learn from them.
Fatma, Tunisia
I am 20 years old. Many people asked me why I learn Chinese and my answer is simple: I just like it. Now my answer is that I really love China and Chinese culture and Chinese food. China is so beautiful. I plan to work in Shanghai and return to Tunisia to work as a tour guide.
Virginia, Peru
My parents are Chinese but I was born in Peru. There are many Chinese tourists in Peru. I learned Chinese in order to become a tour guide.