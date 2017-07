Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"I have removed coins, screws, fish bones and jujube cores from patients' digestive tracts."Li Xinghua, dean of Gastroenterology Department of Shanghai Eighth People's Hospital, recently removed a 23-centimeter-long, 3-millimeter-wide iron wire from a middle-aged man's stomach after 10 minutes of gastroscopy surgery. The patient was grateful but reluctant to tell Li how the wire came into his stomach in the first place.