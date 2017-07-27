International schools in Shanghai are not international

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









International schools in Shanghai are very expensive, ranging from 200,000 yuan ($29,707) to 300,000 yuan per academic year, but since school lunches are not included, the average expat family may have to pay up to 340,000 yuan. Families must also shell out for extracurricular activities such as sports and music.



But parents with a Chinese passport may not enroll their children in Shanghai's international schools unless they also have a permanent residence in a foreign country. This creates a student body that is diverse in terms of nationality, but extremely exclusive in terms of socioeconomic status. They also profoundly lack any Chinese cultural influence despite being in China.



They do, however, offer a very good learning environment for their students. Everything from soccer to math clubs help round out students' interests. Their teachers are very encouraging and inclusive and try to get kids to express their opinions and explore their talents. Being in an international school myself, I have found that these schools also promote values such as generosity, compassion and risk-taking.



Students also do a lot of social service work during their senior year, something that local public schools don't offer. We learn to help others that are less fortunate as us, which admittedly is not something that comes naturally to everyone. Events such as the Uganda Peace Project, where groups of senior students travel to Africa to do service work, and other charitable activities, are a tremendous opportunity for us.



However, the cost and exclusivity of international schools prohibits them from being truly "international" or as diverse as they claim. Each one of us are from wealthy families, either as expatriates or locals who happen to have a passport for another country. We all have the best tools and resources at our disposal.



Children who come from poverty tend to do quite well in life, because when they were young they learned determination and grit; everything achieved was through effort, not social status. This is why I strongly feel that Shanghai's international schools should start offering scholarships to high-performing students regardless of nationality. Financial aid would also help enroll more skilled students who otherwise might not have enough money to attend a good school.



For-profit private schools also ought to lower their tuition and set a wider margin for their number of enrollments, because many of our campuses have numerous and large facilities that simply are not being fully utilized and thus are going to waste.



International schools might want to focus a bit more on Putonghua and communication, because after all, we are studying in China and bilingual communication will always be very important in our daily lives.



More interaction and events jointly coordinated with local public schools would give us a chance to experience more Chinese-based education and culture. This way, each school's students are able to cope with different cultural backgrounds and adapt to different environments. With these suggestions, I think Shanghai's international schools can improve.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.