ChinaJoy gaming fair 2017 arrives in Shanghai

The 15th ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference), the biggest in Asia, opened at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Thursday.



The four-day event is expected to draw over 300,000 visitors this year, eastday.com reported. Gamers in the city can sample thousands of games by 300 companies from 30 countries and regions as well as music, cosplay performances and virtual reality technology entertainment.



With an aim to present a more diversified and immersive experience, some exhibitors have extended their areas and set up mobile gaming experiencing zones and E-sports combat areas, inviting famous E-sport teams to play in real time.



The recent heat wave has not held back visitors; on its first day, droves of eager gamers started queuing as early as 6 am for an entrance time of 9 am.



Gate 1 at Huamu Road Station, metro Line 7, the nearest subway station to the venue will be shut down temporarily during the exhibition period.





