Zhongshan Park cleans up, attracts 2 million

As of last Sunday, Zhongshan Park has received over 2 million visitors since it officially opened around the clock one year ago, making it the most popular "night run" public park in town.



Peak hours are 7 pm to 9:30 pm for runners of all ages, Shanghai Observer reported. For the past year, the park has been strengthening patrol forces to maintain a safe environment for runners and local residents in response to concerns of security problems, lighting issues and noise pollution.



As of June, the park has stopped 3,414 uncivilized behaviors at night and 438 "badly behaved" women. Overnight sleepers and tramps who used to occupy the bamboo pavilion are now nowhere to be seen.



In April, 44 parks extended their opening hours, increasing the total list to 133, of which 43 are open around the clock.





