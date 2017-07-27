Aiming high: The PLA’s latest weaponry on display





Ahead of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the establishment of People`s Liberation Army (PLA) on August 1, here is a photo series of some of the advanced weaponry of the PLA.

Type 96A Main Battle Tanks (MBT) attached to the PLA 73rd Group Army fire 125-millimeter guns during live-fire training exercise in East China's Fujian Province on July 4, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

ZBD-05 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to the PLA 73rd Group Army drive at high speeds during live-fire maritime amphibious assault training on July 18, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

PHL-03 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems fire their 300-millimeter surface-to-surface rockets during live-fire training on July 13, 2017. Photo: 81.cn/Che Haolei

Trucks carry DF-41 ballistic missiles. Photo: 81.cn

Trucks carry HQ-9 anti-aircraft missiles. Photo: 81.cn

Pictured is a Type 99 Main Battle Tank. Photo: Xinhua

Aircrafts are visible on the deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning of the PLA Navy. Photo: 81.cn

Pictured is a type 052D destroyer. Photo: VCG

A J-10B fighter jet fires rockets during a recent flight training exercise. Photo: 81.cn

A Y-20 transport aircraft taxis in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on June 16, 2016. Photo: VCG

A J-20 jet takes off during a trial flight. Photo:CNTV

Pictured is a KJ-2000 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft. Photo: 81.cn

Chinese UAV Wing Loong II is displayed during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France on June 20, 2017. Photo: VCG

A JH-7A fighter bomber taxis towards the runway after a flight training exercise in preparation for the Aviadarts event at the International Army Games 2017. Photo: 81.cn





Two J-11 fighter jets under the PLA Western Theater Command take off from a military airfield for sorties during a training mission on July 17, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

An H-6H bomber under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a sortie from a military airfield in late July, 2017. Photo: 81.cn