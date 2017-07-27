What’s hot on Sina Weibo

Chinese netizens are talking about:



#Chinese parents willing to shell out most for kids' education: HSBC# views: 817k



Parents in Chinese mainland rank first in willingness to pay for their children's education, according to a worldwide survey conducted by HSBC bank in February.



Over 80 percent of interviewees from Chinese mainland said they are willing to send their kids to study abroad, while the world average stands at 41 percent, the report said.



A total 93 percent of Chinese parents have sent their kids to cram schools, also ranking first in the survey, compared to only 20 percent for British parents.



#South Korea applies to list Confucian colleges as heritage# views: 586k



South Korea is applying to list nine ancient Confucian schools with UNESCO, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.



Authorities in the country plan to apply for the historic sites, built centuries ago, to be listed with the organization in January 2018. UNESCO will announce its decision in 2019.



#'No Chinese allowed' posters found on Australian uni campuses# views: 726k



Posters forbidding Chinese students from entering campus buildings were found at two Australian universities Monday.



Written in Chinese, the posters at Monash University and the University of Melbourne warned Chinese against entering buildings, otherwise they would be "subject to prosecution or possible deportation."



The universities have removed the posters.



A white supremacist group, Antiopdean Resistance, has claimed responsibility for the signs on Twitter, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation.





