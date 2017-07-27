Restaurant fined 10k yuan for serving salads ‘without a permit’

A hotpot restaurant in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,500) for selling salads and other cold dishes without a permit, local media reported Wednesday.



The Huangpu district restaurant Chuanguo Yanyi has been closed since receiving the fine only six months after it opened, an employee at a neighboring restaurant told media.



A posted notice by the Huangpu Food and Drug Administration (HPFDA) on the door of the closed restaurant accused the owners of serving cold dishes - such as cucumber salad - between May 1 and 21 without a license, citing food safety issues.



Authorities also collected what amounted to 139 yuan - the earnings from the illicit dishes.



The HPFDA said the penalties are in accordance with local food safety regulations, which stipulate a 5,000 to 50,000 yuan ($743.09 to $7430.97) fine for selling food worth less than 10,000 yuan ($1486.19), without permission.



Nanfang Metropolis Daily

