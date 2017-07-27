Stray cat sees fame after eye surgery

A former stray cat is China's latest pet celebrity after before-and-after photos of her eye surgery had netizens doing double takes on social media.



Feifei has found a new home thanks in part to surgery that, according to netizens, left her eyes looking "cuter."



The white-furred female was found on the streets of Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province in March.



Her rescuer, surnamed Chen, took her to a local pet hospital, where she was diagnosed with entropion, a condition that causes the eyelid to fold inwards.



Chen and another volunteer ponied up 2,000 yuan ($320) for Feifei's operation.



"The surgery was done at the end of June," He Jinyi, the owner of the pet hospital, told the Chengdu Business Daily.



Four photos of the successful surgery were posted on Sina Weibo on July 16.



The posts have so far received 35,000 likes and 12,000 comments.



Chen said she hopes her charitable campaign will encourage others to adopt strays instead of buying pets. Feifei has since found a new home.



Chengdu Business Daily





