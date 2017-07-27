Paws, jaws and claws: Checkups await animals rescued from Aleppo zoo

Blood tests and ultrasound exams are on the cards for nine animals, five big cats among them, that have been trucked into Turkey in a rescue from their damaged zoo in Aleppo in strife-torn Syria.



Three lions, two tigers, two bears and two hyenas survived more than six years of intense clashes at the abandoned Aalim al-Sahar (Magic World) zoo to arrive at a rehabilitation center in Turkey's western province of Bursa.



The project was a joint effort between the Turkish environment ministry and international animal charity Four Paws.



"To go to the border to see how difficult it is, to make some tests, to bring one cage out - it is impossible," said Amir Khalil, who led the charity's efforts. "So to bring wild animals, it was a long, long way."



Efforts to find new homes for the animals will kick off after they complete rehabilitation, to help recover from their ordeal.





