Study tests emotional impact of Shakespeare

In a world where on-screen violence is commonplace, Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company is turning to science to discover whether the playwright can still make our hearts race more than 400 years on.



The renowned theater company has started measuring the pulse of audience members as they are confronted by some of the most harrowing scenes ever written by Shakespeare in the tragedy Titus Andronicus, a tale of murderous revenge.



At a briefing before the performance, one group of participants talked about how they were feeling and were asked to take some deep breaths in their seats before the opening scene.



Although the full results from the study are not expected until later this year, an initial analysis showed heart rates rising as audience members become aware a moment of violence may be imminent.





