Upcoming 19th National Congress of CPC a key meeting at a crucial time: Xi

The upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a key meeting at a crucial time for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, President Xi Jinping
has said.
The meeting also comes when China's endeavor to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way has entered the decisive stage, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
He made the remarks at a workshop attended by provincial and ministerial officials from Wednesday to Thursday in Beijing in preparation for the 19th CPC National Congress.