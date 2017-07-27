New services, deals

China Eastern
China Eastern unveiled its 20th B777-300ER aircraft on Sunday in Shanghai, the carrier's next 650 fleet-sized aircraft edition. The carrier aims to pitch the aircraft to the international market.
Currently, the B777-300ER aircraft are covering the North American market with flights, for example, from Shanghai to Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.
The airline will start operation with the B787-9 and A350-900 aircrafts starting from 2018.Capital Airlines
Capital Airlines completed its maiden flight from Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province to Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday, with a connection stop in Beijing. With the A330, it flies three times per week.
Also on Tuesday, the carrier opened a route from Beijing to Macao.
The carrier said it will open more routes from China to Spain, and will consider launching more flights to Europe, South America and Africa with the help of Lisbon as a connection stop.China Southern
China Southern celebrated the 20th anniversary of the route from Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province to Los Angeles on July 21.
On July 20 1997, the carrier inaugurated the route with Boeing 777-200ER. The passenger flow in 2016 for the route climbed to more than 400,000 per year, more than 10 times the number in the year it opened.
Currently, the airline operates 2,000 flights connecting 224 destinations per day, and the fleet size and passenger flow both reached first place in Asia, and fourth globally. Air China
Air China will serve cuisine made by five-star hotel Ritz Carlton from August 1 to passengers flying first class on all routes between China and the US.
The cuisine includes shrimp salad, Ridge's stewed beef with Italian ham and tomato soup.
Starting from 2016, the carrier took steps to update the onboard menu in order to provide more tailor-made food for its passengers. COMAC C919
The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the manufacturer of the home-made C919, said the second narrow-body C919 is about to undergo flying tests and will complete its maiden flight in the fourth quarter of this year, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
The first C919 aircraft
finished its maiden flight in May.